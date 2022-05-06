'Child exploitation enterprise': Broken Arrow man pleads guilty in federal court

A Broken Arrow man, who law enforcement claimed helped run an “international cabal” of child predators, admitted Thursday to a range of child sex crimes.

Cameron Kelly McAbee, 32, pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a child and other crimes during a hearing in Tulsa federal court.

Prosecutors alleged McAbee ran a social media chat group on the messaging app Kik whose criteria for entry included having a child available to sexually abuse and photograph.

In all, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tulsa said the investigation into the chat group led to the identification of 20 other alleged child predators from the United States, Australia, Canada and Norway and the rescue of more than 20 children.

“Through an extensive investigation by the FBI and our task force partners, Cameron McAbee and a group of 20 other predators have been identified and will face justice in their respective jurisdictions for the trauma they have caused to children,” said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office and our partners in Oklahoma and across the nation will continue to identify, track, arrest and prosecute pedophiles who harm the most vulnerable among us.”

The FBI said at the time of McAbee’s indictment that law enforcement efforts had “neutralized an international cabal of alleged child predators.”

The FBI, in court records, alleged McAbee in July 2021 posted a photo in the chat group that depicted child sexual abuse, according to court records.

The photo was a “live” photo, meaning it had been taken with the in-app camera within minutes of when it was posted, according to court records.

McAbee’s account later posted two more sexual photos of another person, according to court records.

The FBI arrested McAbee July 26 while serving a warrant to search his residence.

A federal grand jury later named McAbee in a four-count indictment charging him with engaging in a child exploitation enterprise, sexual exploitation of a child by a parent, receipt and distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography in Indian Country.

The crime of engaging in a child exploitation enterprise is committed when it is part of a series of felony violations constituting three or more separate incidents and involving more than one victim.

“This predator participated in a child exploitation enterprise that, through shocking and heartbreaking means, caused irreparable harm to many child victims,” said Special Agent in Charge Edward Gray of the FBI Oklahoma City Field Office. “The vile actions committed by the defendant and his cohort of predators will no longer go undetected, and thanks to the painstaking, tireless efforts of this investigative and prosecution team, the defendant will be held accountable to the fullest extent.”

Others arrested in connection with the alleged child exploitation messaging group who have been publicly named:

Eric McCants of San Antonio, Texas

Michael McClure of DeFuniak Springs, Florida

Jeffrey Prowant of Stone County, Missouri

James Ray Bickerstaff of Siloam Springs, Arkansas

Law enforcement authorities in Norway also have arrested an unnamed suspect.

