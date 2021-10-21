Child dead after apparent attack by family dog, Creek County authorities say

A child was apparently attacked and killed by a family pet south of Kiefer on Wednesday, the Creek County Sheriff's Office reported.

The child, whose name and age have not been released, was reported missing about 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, Chief Deputy Chris Leach wrote in a news release.

Deputies arrived at the scene south of Kiefer in response to the call, and shortly after, a family member found the child on the property.

He or she was pronounced dead about 7:35 p.m.

Leach said deputies believe the dog attacked the child, and are working with the Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to confirm their preliminary investigation.

The dog is now held at an animal control facility. Leach did not say how old the dog is or what its breed may be.

