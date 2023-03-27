Bixby police found Babudar in a residential area half a mile from the TTCU branch about six minutes after the robbery, the Tulsa World previously reported. Witnesses said the robber was wearing gloves, a green hoodie and green pants, and at the time of his arrest, officers said Babudar was wearing a backpack containing a green jacket, green sweatpants, gloves and a paintball mask, as well as a CO2 pistol, which uses carbon dioxide to fire ball bearings or BBs.

The attorney for a victim in the case wrote a letter to the court in mid-February, asking for Babudar's bond to be revoked after his client interpreted one of Babudar's posts on his popular — and now defunct — social media account as a veiled threat.

That victim publicly posted to social media a picture of the text message she received from court services this weekend. According to her screenshot, the message notified her that Babudar had removed his GPS unit and that all other victims in the case were being contacted, as well.

"If you see Mr. Babudar, please contact the police immediately," the pictured message concluded. "Thank you."

In the caption to the post, the victim lamented the justice system's apparent allowance of such abscondence after she said she tried numerous times to flag Babudar's flight risk.

"Now we are all left to relive the fear that we experienced that day, and we will probably never receive justice for what happened," the victim wrote.

Prosecutors charged Babudar in a separate case Monday with one count of removing an electronic monitoring device.

An affidavit states that Babudar's device emitted a strap-tamper alert Saturday night and was found by a court services officer the next morning in a wooded area near 81st Street and U.S. 169.

None of the references provided in Babudar's background information were able to determine his location, the affidavit states.