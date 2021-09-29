Cherokee Nation to get $75 million in landmark opioid lawsuit

The Cherokee Nation will receive more than $75 million in a partial settlement of an opioid lawsuit that accused several companies of flooding the tribe with prescription drugs, officials announced Tuesday.
The money will come in multiple payments over the next 6½ years in a settlement with three pharmaceutical companies, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen Drug Corp. and Cardinal Health, the tribe said.
The settlement, however, does not affect similar claims against Walmart, Walgreens and CVS.
The Cherokee Nation “intends to vigorously pursue those claims through trial” next year, officials said.
“Today’s settlement will make an important contribution to addressing the opioid crisis in the Cherokee Nation Reservation,” said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., “a crisis that has disproportionately and negatively affected many of our citizens.”
The money will help the tribe invest in mental-health treatments and other programs to help people recover from opioid addictions, he said.
The lawsuit was one of the first of its kind in 2017, when Cherokee officials went to tribal court to accuse pharmacies and drug distributors of breaching legal responsibilities to monitor their supply chains and getting Cherokee citizens hooked on prescription painkillers.
Taking the case to a Cherokee Nation court, instead of federal court, was also seen as a test of tribal sovereignty, and the original petition devoted several pages to arguing that the tribe had jurisdiction.
Now similar claims have been brought by various state and local governments, as well as other Native American tribes, with cases pending in several courts across the country.
“We believe today’s settlement will do more to help solve this problem — and solve it sooner — than continued litigation,” said Cherokee Nation Attorney General Sara Hill.
