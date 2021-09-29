Cherokee Nation to get $75 million in landmark opioid lawsuit

The Cherokee Nation will receive more than $75 million in a partial settlement of an opioid lawsuit that accused several companies of flooding the tribe with prescription drugs, officials announced Tuesday.

The money will come in multiple payments over the next 6½ years in a settlement with three pharmaceutical companies, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen Drug Corp. and Cardinal Health, the tribe said.

The settlement, however, does not affect similar claims against Walmart, Walgreens and CVS.

The Cherokee Nation “intends to vigorously pursue those claims through trial” next year, officials said.

“Today’s settlement will make an important contribution to addressing the opioid crisis in the Cherokee Nation Reservation,” said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., “a crisis that has disproportionately and negatively affected many of our citizens.”

The money will help the tribe invest in mental-health treatments and other programs to help people recover from opioid addictions, he said.