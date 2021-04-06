Cherokee AG says small minority of criminal cases dismissed by McGirt ruling could go unretried; Congressional action requested

“That’s not going to be a lot of cases, and I don’t think anyone needs to be concerned that the jails are going to be opened and all the criminals are going to run free,” Hill said. “But there is going to be a small minority of cases that it may not be possible to prosecute those cases, especially if the crime occurred a long time ago.”

Meanwhile, federal prosecutors have been trying to catch the bulk of the major crimes affected by the McGirt ruling with hundreds of dismissed or soon-to-be dismissed state cases being filed in Muskogee and Tulsa federal courts.

Hill called upon Congress to draft legislation that would allow the state and tribes affected by McGirt decision to compact on criminal matters.

Federal legislation, Hill said, was necessary to allow the Cherokee Nation and the state to determine the best use of their resources.

But, any congressional action should maintain 100% of the McGirt decision regarding tribal sovereignty while also acknowledging the importance of tribal reservations and tribal treaties, Hill said.

She said the tribe has been working with the state Congressional delegation to come up with legislation addressing McGirt, but declined to offer any specifics of what the compact should address, saying it was a political decision.