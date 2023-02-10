Tulsa County prosecutors declined to file charges against David Roland in December pending further investigation, a spokeswoman for the District Attorney's Office said.

"We are in the process of reviewing further information we’ve received since then," she said in an email. "Upon that review, we will decide whether to file charges or not."

Tulsa police announced Roland’s arrest on social media with a referral to the Oklahoma Firearms Act, acknowledging that the department can't provide legal advice but drawing attention to what is and isn't “lawful self-defense and self-protection.”