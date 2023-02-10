The south Tulsa homeowner who was arrested on an assault complaint in the November shooting of a man he thought was burglarizing his home has not been formally charged. However, prosecutors haven't ruled out the possibility.
Tulsa County prosecutors declined to file charges against David Roland in December pending further investigation, a spokeswoman for the District Attorney's Office said.
"We are in the process of reviewing further information we’ve received since then," she said in an email. "Upon that review, we will decide whether to file charges or not."
Tulsa police announced Roland’s arrest on social media with a referral to the Oklahoma Firearms Act, acknowledging that the department can't provide legal advice but drawing attention to what is and isn't “lawful self-defense and self-protection.”
Roland called police to his home early Nov. 14 after he shot a man he thought had taken items from his driveway in the 8200 block of South College Avenue.
Roland told police he had heard a car drive down his street as he was going to bed about 3 a.m. and said that “no one drives through the neighborhood at that time unless it is a thief," his arrest and booking report states.
After watching the car park outside a home across his cul-de-sac, he walked outside with his flashlight and a gun, police said.
Seeing a man run from his driveway with items he “assumed” were from his driveway, Roland chased him as the man got into the car parked across the way, the report states.
Roland told investigators he stepped in front of the car, pointed his gun at the man and told him to show his hands, upon which the man stepped out of the passenger side and reportedly told Roland, “You won’t shoot me.”Roland responded that he would and shot the man in the stomach from about 3 feet away when the man took a step forward, he told police.
Roland then called 911, and police arrived to find the shooting victim on the ground. He was hospitalized with injuries not considered life-threatening, and police planned to arrest him on a burglary complaint after he was released from the hospital.
In an interview with detectives, Roland listed a few specific nonworking items that he alleged the man had stolen — a loss he estimated to be at most $10 — but detectives later reported that the man had stolen items from a car next door, not anything from Roland.
Roland was booked into the Tulsa County jail a couple of days later on a complaint of assault with a deadly weapon after police consulted with county prosecutors, and he was released the same day on a $15,000 bond.