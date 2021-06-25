Charge filed in Sunday fatal shooting at north Tulsa apartment

A man has been charged with first-degree murder in a fatal shooting at a north Tulsa apartment complex.
Darian Scott Ward, 20, is charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction in the Sunday shooting death of Joel Russell, 42, at Towne Square Apartments.
Officers responded to a shooting call in the 1600 block of East Young Street, where they found Russell with a gunshot wound to his neck, according to an affidavit. Russell was pronounced dead at the scene.
Surveillance footage reportedly showed Russell was shot in the parking lot of the apartment complex, then ran to a unit and knocked on the door. The resident of that unit reportedly told officers when they opened the door, Russell was on his knees bleeding.
The resident asked Russell what happened, then who shot him, to which he said Ward's alleged street name, according to the affidavit.
A witness told officers Ward was looking for Russell to confront him about an interaction with Ward's "current girlfriend," according to the affidavit.
Another witness said they observed a man people referred to as Ward's street name arguing with the victim. The man was allegedly seen running through the breezeway after the victim and fired a shot. The man then ran back, allegedly saying, "I got his a--."
Multiple witnesses described the suspect by Ward's street name, and that he had just gotten out of jail or prison. A search of Tulsa Police's database revealed one person with that street name, and when shown photos of Ward, witnesses all identified him as the man they saw.
Ward was previously convicted Jan. 28 in a September 2020 aggravated assault and sentenced to five years in prison. The sentence was suspended and he was released under Department of Corrections supervision, according to online court records.
On Wednesday, an application to revoke the suspended sentence was filed, online records show.
The application states Ward failed to report to his supervising authority, and the officer failed to locate Ward after many attempts.
In the murder and firearm charges, a judge issued an arrest warrant Friday with bond totaling $1,025,000.