Charges dismissed against man accused in Tulsa convenience store clerk's 2011 slaying

Witnesses who once breathed life into a Tulsa cold case brought it to an abrupt halt Wednesday, leading to the dismissal of charges against a homicide suspect detectives had sought for nine years.

The first-degree murder and attempted robbery charges filed against Patrick Alan Hamstard in May in the case of Peggy Gaytan's 2011 shooting death at a midtown convenience store were dismissed without prejudice, meaning the case could be refiled if new evidence is found.

Tulsa County Assistant District Attorney Mark Collier said there were issues with the witnesses' credibility but that prosecutors proceeded with filing the case based on new information that had developed. The Tulsa Police Department held a news conference on May 11 announcing Hamstard's arrest.

But when the time came for a hearing Wednesday, Collier said it became clear that the witnesses would no longer be cooperating. Court dockets show that Collier requested a continuance on the case but that the court denied his request.