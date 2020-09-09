Charges dismissed against man accused in Tulsa convenience store clerk's 2011 slaying

Witnesses who once breathed life into a Tulsa cold case brought it to an abrupt halt Wednesday, leading to the dismissal of charges against a homicide suspect detectives had sought for nine years.
The first-degree murder and attempted robbery charges filed against Patrick Alan Hamstard in May in the case of Peggy Gaytan's 2011 shooting death at a midtown convenience store were dismissed without prejudice, meaning the case could be refiled if new evidence is found.
Tulsa County Assistant District Attorney Mark Collier said there were issues with the witnesses' credibility but that prosecutors proceeded with filing the case based on new information that had developed. The Tulsa Police Department held a news conference on May 11 announcing Hamstard's arrest.
But when the time came for a hearing Wednesday, Collier said it became clear that the witnesses would no longer be cooperating. Court dockets show that Collier requested a continuance on the case but that the court denied his request.
"We had no choice," he said about the dismissal of charges.
Hamstard was 18 when he and Chauncey Thomas attempted to rob the Shell station at 36th Street and Harvard Avenue, where Gaytan worked, three days before Christmas, detectives alleged in a probable cause affidavit.
The clerk's killing was a classic "whodunit," with two masked, gloved robbers who were caught only on surveillance footage, but Hamstard reportedly told others about the shooting and said it was an accident, the affidavit states.
In an interview with detectives, though, he denied any involvement, and Thomas was killed in a home invasion last year.
But Collier said the case isn't finished.
An order for Hamstard's release was issued to the Tulsa County jail Wednesday.
Related video: Arrest made in store clerk's 2011 murder
Kelsy Schlotthauer
918-581-8455
kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com
Twitter: @K_Schlott
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.