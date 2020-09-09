 Skip to main content
Charges dismissed against man accused in Peggy Gaytan's 2011 death

Charges dismissed against man accused in Peggy Gaytan's 2011 death

Peggy Gaytan

Peggy Gaytan was killed in 2011 at a gas station at 36th Street and Harvard Avenue in Tulsa. Her murder remains unsolved.

Witnesses who once breathed life into a Tulsa cold case brought it to an abrupt halt Wednesday, leading to the dismissal of charges against a homicide suspect detectives sought for nine years. 

The first-degree murder and attempted robbery charges filed against Patrick Alan Hamstard in May in the case of Peggy Gaytan's 2011 shooting death at a midtown convenience store were dismissed without prejudice. The legal definition means the case could be refiled.  

Tulsa County Assistant District Attorney Mark Collier said there were issues with the witnesses' credibility, but prosecutors proceeded with filing based on new information that developed in the case. The Tulsa Police Department held a news conference then announcing the arrest

But when time came for a hearing Wednesday, Collier said it became clear the witnesses would no longer be cooperating. Court dockets show Collier requested a continuance on the case, but the court denied his request. 

"We had no choice," he said, referencing the dismissal. 

Hamstard was 18 when he and Chauncey Thomas attempted to rob the Shell station at 36th Street and Harvard Avenue, where Gaytan worked, three days before Christmas, detectives alleged in a probable cause affidavit.

The clerk's killing was a classic "whodunit," with two masked, gloved robbers who were caught only on surveillance footage, but Hamstard reportedly told others the shooting was an accident, the affidavit states. 

In an interview with detectives, though, he denied any involvement, and Thomas was killed in a home invasion last year. But Collier assured the case isn't finished. 

An order for Hamstard's release was issued to the jail pending further investigation. 

