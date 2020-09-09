Charges dismissed against man accused in Peggy Gaytan's 2011 death

Witnesses who once breathed life into a Tulsa cold case brought it to an abrupt halt Wednesday, leading to the dismissal of charges against a homicide suspect detectives sought for nine years.

The first-degree murder and attempted robbery charges filed against Patrick Alan Hamstard in May in the case of Peggy Gaytan's 2011 shooting death at a midtown convenience store were dismissed without prejudice. The legal definition means the case could be refiled.

Tulsa County Assistant District Attorney Mark Collier said there were issues with the witnesses' credibility, but prosecutors proceeded with filing based on new information that developed in the case. The Tulsa Police Department held a news conference then announcing the arrest.

But when time came for a hearing Wednesday, Collier said it became clear the witnesses would no longer be cooperating. Court dockets show Collier requested a continuance on the case, but the court denied his request.