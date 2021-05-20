Charges against Skiatook man dropped after arrest last year in 1992 Owasso cold case

Criminal charges have been dismissed against a Skiatook man who was arrested last year in connection with a cold case investigation into a woman's death in Tulsa County nearly 30 years ago.
The Tulsa County District Attorney's Office filed a motion seeking the dismissal of a first-degree manslaughter charge against Tommy Edward Harris "pending further investigation" into the May 23, 1992, shooting death of 31-year-old Kim McVey.
The motion, which Associate District Judge Cliff Smith granted this week, does not preclude Harris from being charged again if prosecutors deem it appropriate.
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office Cold Case Unit investigators announced murder charges last May against Harris, whom investigators alleged shot McVey in the head during an argument he had with another man related to a methamphetamine transaction at a home in the 9600 block of North Memorial Drive in Owasso.
That person, Joe Green — who has since died — reportedly exchanged gunshots with Harris inside the house while Green used McVey as a shield "in order to safely exit the house," according to a probable cause affidavit.
Investigators claimed that Harris fired through the window of the house, striking McVey, whose body was found near the home six days later. They also reported that Harris, who lived at the home with McVey — briefly his roommate — admitted what occurred to witnesses who later talked to investigators.
The charges against Harris were amended in November from first-degree murder to first-degree manslaughter. The manslaughter count alleged that McVey's death occurred while Harris was in the heat of passion, or alternatively that he caused her death through culpable negligence when he shot through the window and through walls.
Harris has been out of custody on bond since Nov. 19, about four months after prosecutors asked a preliminary hearing judge to dismiss a related charge of desecration of a human corpse.
That charge alleged that Harris moved McVey's body from where she was shot to another location for the purpose of impeding or prohibiting "the detection, investigation or prosecution of a crime." The Tulsa County Public Defender's Office requested the dismissal of the count, citing the statute of limitations.
Assistant Public Defender Jack Gordon argued in a later motion that McVey's death was "heavily investigated" in the 1990s and that Harris could have been charged earlier than 2020 but that charges were delayed in hopes of gaining a "technical advantage."
The defense wrote in its motion that two key witnesses — Green and a woman who reportedly told detectives Green was the shooter — have died while the case remained under investigation. It also claims the state "finally filed their case" against Harris in 2020 after determining another witness was not more helpful to the state's theory that Harris was guilty.
In a response, Assistant District Attorney Brett Mize responded that the claim was "void of even the slightest evidence" and pointed out that the witness in question — a child at the time of McVey's death — faced questions over his credibility during Harris's preliminary hearing.
In another motion, he said another person testified during the preliminary hearing that Harris asked him for help in disposing of McVey's body.
He added that a retired deputy questioned Harris and reported that Harris was "deceptive" during the interview, including having made contradictory statements about drug use at the house.
The witness at issue in the defense motion was first interviewed by police in 1993, when he was 5 years old. The 2020 affidavit states that he reported seeing Harris pick up McVey's body and place it behind a building in the back yard.
However, the witness acknowledged during the preliminary hearing that his memory from his early childhood is unclear, according to a transcript referenced in court motions. He also reportedly told another deputy in a 2002 interview that he did not see Harris do anything to McVey in the home.