A man who walked into a New York City police precinct and confessed to killing someone there three years ago now faces a second-degree murder charge in connection with the murder and chainsaw dismemberment of a Broken Arrow man.

Alex Ray Scott, 27, has been charged with one count of second-degree murder in Indian Country in connection with the death of Robin Lee Skocdopole, 63.

The U.S. Attorney for the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma filed the felony information Thursday charging Scott with killing Skocdopole sometime between Sept. 14, 2019, and Sept. 15, 2019.

A warrant issued Monday ordered U.S. marshals to bring Scott from Riker’s Island in New York City to court officials here in Tulsa to face the murder charge.

Skocdopole’s remains were found May 26, 2020, on the edge of a Broken Arrow creek near the 17900 block of East 131st Street, according to Oklahoma Medical Examiner's Office records.

Scott became a suspect in Skocdopole’s death Jan. 30, 2020, the same day he allegedly surrendered to authorities in New York, after telling them that he killed Kenneth Savinski, 64, in a Manhattan apartment, according to an affidavit submitted by an FBI agent in support of an arrest warrant.

Savinski was found dead on the floor of an apartment in the 100 block of East 83rd Street in Manhattan two days prior to Scott allegedly confessing. Savinski’s throat had been slit and he had been stabbed multiple times in the head, according to an account from the New York Post at the time.

Law enforcement found credit cards belonging to both Savinski and Skocdopole while searching Scott, according to the affidavit and Tulsa World archives.

Scott also admitted to living with Skocdopole at a home in the 500 block of Meadowood Drive in Broken Arrow. A relative of Skocdopole told the Tulsa World Tuesday that Robin had been known to rent rooms to individuals.

Police searched Skocdopole’s Broken Arrow home on Feb. 27, 2020, finding the residence completely empty, according to the affidavit.

Broken Arrow Police then used cadaver dogs to search the residence again on March 12, 2020, the affidavit states.

The dogs “indicated” on several locations in the home and garage.

Forensic searches later uncovered multiple locations of blood spatter and a large pool of blood under a floor transition strip between the laundry room and the garage of the residence, according to the affidavit.

The blood was later linked to Skocdopole by DNA testing, according to the affidavit.

DNA testing was then used to link a torso, left humerus and other bone fragments found May 26, 2020, near the creek to Skocdopole, according to the affidavit.

Skocdopole was last seen alive in August 2019, according to the FBI.

In mid-September 2019, Scott began telling others that Skocdopole had abruptly left Broken Arrow and moved back to Dallas for work, according to the affidavit.

Over the next four months, friends and associates of Skocdopole attempted to contact him, but reportedly received “vague and oddly worded responses,” according to the affidavit.

The FBI theorized that Scott was using Skocdopole’s accounts to hide his death because Skocdopole was never able to meet or talk in person with others during this time period, according to the affidavit.

Investigators later learned that when Skocdopole disappeared, Scott was wearing a global positioning satellite tracking ankle monitor for another case that placed him near where Skocdopole’s body was later found.

Sales records from a Broken Arrow Walmart indicated Scott purchased a chainsaw there on Oct. 4, 2019, and returned it for store credit on Oct. 27, 2019, according to the FBI, citing subpoenaed records from the store.

Skocdopole was dismembered using two different saws, including one comparable to a chainsaw, according to the FBI, citing Medical Examiner records.