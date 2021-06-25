Charge filed in June 20 fatal shooting at north Tulsa apartment

A man has been charged with first-degree murder in a fatal shooting at a north Tulsa apartment complex.

Darian Scott Ward, 20, is charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction in the June 20 shooting death of Joel Russell, 42, at Towne Square Apartments.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 1600 block of East Young Street, where they found Russell with a gunshot wound to his neck, according to an affidavit. Russell was pronounced dead at the scene.

Surveillance footage reportedly showed Russell was shot in the parking lot of the apartment complex, then ran to a unit and knocked on the door. The resident of that unit reportedly told officers when they opened the door, Russell was on his knees bleeding.

The resident asked Russell what happened and who shot him, to which he said Ward's alleged street name, according to the affidavit.

A witness told officers Ward was looking for Russell to confront him about an interaction with Ward's "current girlfriend," according to the affidavit.