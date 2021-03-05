Charge filed against Oaklawn gravestones vandalism suspect

The man accused of vandalizing nearly 100 gravestones in Oaklawn Cemetery was charged Friday with one count of malicious injury to property over $1,000.

Joshua Dean, whose address is listed in Tulsa County jail records as Magazine, Arkansas, knocked over 97 gravestones on Wednesday "with the deliberate and malicious and wrongful intent to injure property" owned by the city of Tulsa, the charge alleges.

Dean, who reportedly has mental illnesses, told police and fire investigators that he was looking for a place to sleep, according to his arrest and booking report.

Dean is being held at the Tulsa County jail in lieu of $2,000 bond.

Oaklawn Cemetery, the oldest public cemetery in Tulsa, spans 20 acres and contains the graves of prominent early settlers, according to the city. Its oldest known grave is occupied by a Civil War veteran.

In October, researchers searching Oaklawn for unmarked graves from Tulsa’s 1921 Race Massacre uncovered remains that are believed to be those of 18 Black men who died in the violence.

The city's oldest cemetery is the Perryman family cemetery near 31st Street and Utica Avenue.

