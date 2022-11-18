Catoosa woman sentenced in $800,000 loan fraud scheme

A Catoosa woman who admitted to bank fraud and aggravated identity theft in connection with a fraudulent loan scheme that netted her more than $800,000 has been sentenced.

Pamela Kathryn Conley, 60, will serve 54 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release.

She was also ordered to pay $451,065 in restitution.

Conley pleaded guilty Sept. 22, 2021, to all 28 counts in a second, superseding indictment just after her trial had begun in Tulsa federal court.

The indictment, filed Aug. 18, 2021, charged Conley with 24 counts of bank fraud and four counts of aggravated identity theft.

A grand jury initially named Conley Feb. 23, 2021, in a 19-count indictment based on bank fraud and identity theft allegations at seven banks and credit unions dating back to 2016.

The indictment alleged Conley provided fake employment and salary history on credit and loan applications to defraud various banks and credit unions.

Conley, a former employee at CFS2 Inc., now named Merit Financial Solutions, falsely claimed on loan applications that she held higher paid positions than she did at the company and was employed beyond her termination date, according to the indictment.

As for her sentencing in the bank fraud and identity theft cases, Conley requested through an attorney that she be given a non-custodial sentence rather than prison time, citing her current health.

“A guideline sentence will likely cost Ms. Conley her life, will ensure that no restitution is ever made and will result in the Bureau of Prisons incurring tens of thousands of dollars for her medical care,” according to a motion filed on her behalf.

The filing also indicates that since her arrest Conley has suffered multiple heart attacks, a colon tear, respiratory failure and neurological symptoms consistent with multiple sclerosis.

Conley’s criminal legal issues are far from over.

She still faces 42 counts of aiding and assisting in the preparation of fake income tax returns filed Oct. 13 in Muskogee federal court.

The indictment alleges Internal Revenue Service 1040 forms that Conley helped prepare contained claims for medical expenses, charitable contributions, casualty theft losses, real property and property taxes, mortgage interest payments and job-related expenses that she knew were false because she failed to obtain receipts before making claims.

Conley has been in custody since her arrest Feb. 25, 2021, according to court documents.