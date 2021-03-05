Catoosa woman charged in $735K bank fraud scheme

A Catoosa woman was charged in a 19-count federal indictment that alleges bank fraud and identity theft.

Pamela Kathryn Conley, 58, is alleged to have falsified and submitted documents to obtain loans totaling $735,396.

“Pamela Conley allegedly lied when she applied for more than $735,000 worth of loans, claiming, in part, to make six figures on falsified earning statements,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “White-collar criminals don’t get a pass for the offenses they commit.”

The indictment alleges that Conley filed loan applications containing false income and employment information at seven banks and credit unions between September 2016 and February 2019.

Conley, a former employee at CFS2 Inc., falsely claimed on loan applications that she held higher paid positions than she did at the company and was employed beyond her termination date, according to the indictment, filed Feb. 23 in Tulsa federal court.

As an example, the indictment cites Conley’s alleged submission of false statements to reflect that she held positions such as manager and chief financial officer, earning a salary of $200,000 or more annually or $18,000 a month.

A judge ordered Conley held in jail pending trial, scheduled for April 19.

