Catoosa man arrested after hurting 10 fourth-graders in playground, Jenks police say

A Catoosa man was arrested Wednesday in Jenks on 10 complaints of child abuse by injury after he allegedly grabbed several fourth-graders off some playground equipment.

Jenks police officers responded around 1 p.m. to reports of a man hitting children at Veterans Park in Jenks. They made contact with Brandon Eugene Hattaway, 38, who reportedly told officers the kids were "piling up" on the equipment "and it was getting too dangerous."

The students, from Catoosa Public Schools and supervised by their teachers, told officers Hattaway had approached the group on what they described as a merry-go-round. He reportedly was cursing at the children and pulled them off when they didn't obey his commands to get off the playground equipment. The children told officers Hattaway struck them, grabbed them by their necks and threw several of the 10 to the ground.

Photos were taken of the injuries visible on the children, according to Hattaway's arrest report. EMSA and Jenks firefighters were also called to the scene for medical evaluations, officers said.

Hattaway was arrested and booked into Tulsa County jail on 10 complaints of child abuse by injury, where he remains on bond set at $50,000 for each count.

The children's injuries did not require further medical treatment; they were released to their teachers or guardians, police said.