Catalytic converter thefts still occurring following bust of national theft network

The catalytic converter offered for sale was so new to the market that it was still smoking as its “owner” held it on a screwdriver while simultaneously piloting a bicycle.

But the proposed purchaser was having none of it and ordered the man to leave the salvage yard. Only minutes later, though, the man could be seen riding away from the business without the converter.

That was a scenario Brenda Johnson recalled witnessing earlier this month when asked whether catalytic converter sales had slowed for her since law enforcement took down a national catalytic converter theft network that included the arrests of eight people from Oklahoma.

“That was a big bust,” said Johnson. “But as far as seeing a decline in converters (sales), nah, we are not even close to seeing a decline in them,” said Johnson, who works for a business that sells replacement catalytic converters to repair shops.

Indeed, while some auto repair shops contacted by the Tulsa World noted a decline in replacing stolen catalytic converters in recent weeks, they acknowledged that the thefts were still occurring.

Terry Fry, service manager at Christian Brothers Automotive at Tulsa Hills, recalled a Ford brought into the shop earlier this month.

A couple who own the Ford had rented a room at a nearby hotel after their home caught fire, and a thief stole the catalytic converter from their vehicle while it was parked in the hotel lot, Fry said.

“It’s still happening, but we used to see it more often, I guess, than we have lately,” said Fry, referring to catalytic converter thefts.

At American Discount Muffler in east Tulsa, manager Nick Mancino said that while business overall has been fine, he has noticed a large drop in jobs involving missing catalytic converters.

Mancino said that prior to the bust, the business would see 15 to 20 vehicles per week brought in with missing catalytic converters.

In the weeks since, Mancino estimates that he has worked on only about 10 vehicles total in need of a new catalytic converter.

Tulsa police were unable to provide an estimate of the number of catalytic converters stolen since the bust, but prosecutors said as many as 2,000 were reported stolen here in 2021 alone.

'Operation heavy metal'

The mixed news on catalytic converter thefts comes as the last of 13 people indicted in Tulsa federal court were arraigned last week as part of what law enforcement called “Operation Heavy Metal.”

The investigation culminated with the Nov. 2 unsealing of a 39-page indictment and raid by law enforcement of several Tulsa-area sites believed to be part of the theft conspiracy.

Court records filed in connection with the thefts detail a large interstate catalytic converter theft ring that spanned the nation.

A New Jersey business that prosecutors claim was the center of the theft ring received about $545 million from the sale of stolen catalytic converters over a three-year period, according to court records.

One affidavit filed in connection with the arrests describe how thieves, called “cutters,” use handheld power tools to remove catalytic converters from vehicles, which are then sold to low-level buyers for cash or drugs. Those buyers in turn sell the devices to mid-level or large-scale “core buyers,” according to court records.

The pollution-control equipment is valued for the precious metals inside.

A worldwide supply shortage of the metals — palladium, platinum and rhodium — has caused a nationwide increase in both their demand and value, according to court records.

Two grand juries — one in Tulsa, the other in Sacramento, California — named a total of 21 people in indictments unsealed in early November following an investigation by local, state and federal authorities into the nationwide problem of catalytic converter thefts.

The probe used wire taps, pole cameras and vehicle tracking devices to follow the comings and goings of those suspected to be in the conspiracy, according to a Tulsa World review of court records.

Locally, a federal grand jury named 13 people in a 40-count indictment that described an operation that spanned nine states and involved millions of dollars worth of stolen catalytic converters.

'Hopefully no name'

Prosecutors allege that Tyler James Curtis, 26, of Wagoner purchased bulk quantities of stolen catalytic converters from cutters and various intermediate buyers throughout the United States through operations based from a rented building in Coweta, near the city’s border with Broken Arrow.

Curtis faces one count of conspiracy, three counts of conspiracy to commit money laundering and 12 counts of sale and receipt of stolen goods.

The day the charges were announced, law enforcement recovered dozens of catalytic converters from Curtis Cores LLC, a business Curtis opened around Jan. 1, 2021, in the 24800 block of East Oklahoma 51 in Coweta, records show.

Prosecutors allege that Curtis and others sold stolen catalytic converters they had purchased to DG Auto, a core-buying business in Freehold, New Jersey.

Prosecutors allege that DG Auto paid Curtis about $13.1 million for the catalytic converters, most of which were stolen.

Curtis remains in custody pending trial. His attorney, Allen Smallwood, declined to comment on the case when reached by telephone last week.

Court records allege that Curtis purchased catalytic converters from lower-level sellers.

An affidavit filed in connection with a search warrant alleges that Curtis and a man exchanged text messages in March 2021 regarding the arrests of two cutters by area law enforcement officers.

“Yep, hopefully no names,” the man wrote.

“That’s what I was thinking with the notebook they found,” Curtis replied, followed by, “You never told them my name right?”

“Nope,” the man replied.

Rough-cut edges and saw marks

Investigators who searched the man’s eastside Tulsa office and home near 51st Street and Memorial Drive reported seizing 103 catalytic converters, $9,700 in cash, 14 guns, and small amounts of marijuana and methamphetamine.

The catalytic converters all had rough-cut edges and saw marks, which prosecutors claim are hallmarks of being stolen.

The affidavit alleges that the man sold stolen catalytic converters to Bixby resident Benjamin Mansour, 24, who ran a Bixby business called Green Country Auto & Parts and/or Premier Hybrid and Battery LLC.

Authorities seized 12 catalytic converters, a catalytic converter cutting kit, a floor jack and several mobile phones, computers and hard drives during a Nov. 1 search of his residence and business, the latter of which is located in the 12800 block of South Memorial Drive, records show.

One person, identified by authorities in court records as cooperating defendant No. 2, or CD-2, claimed that Mansour occasionally had legitimate customers at his business, but the source claimed that it was used primarily for buying and reselling stolen catalytic converters.

When Mansour had an actual customer who needed work done at his shop, he would “cut and steal the unwitting customer’s” catalytic converter and replace them with a cheap aftermarket product, according to the affidavit, quoting CD-2.

The affidavit also identified Timothy Scott Carnline, 40, as one of the cutters who sold catalytic converters to Mansour. Carnline was arrested several times by Tulsa and Broken Arrow police beginning in March 2021 until he was fatally shot Sept. 17, 2021, at a Tulsa apartment complex by a man who claimed that Carnline was trying to steal his vehicle.

Police allege that Carnline was also trying to steal a catalytic converter from the man’s vehicle.

The affidavit alleges that Mansour days later sent a text message to his brother regarding Carnline’s death.

“Poor Scotty though,” Mansour wrote. ”Dude worked hard.”

Prosecutors allege that Mansour over the past several years has been paid over $1.2 million for catalytic converter transactions.

Mansour faces one count of conspiracy, one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and six counts of engaging in monetary transactions in property derived from unlawful activity.

Conspiracy, money laundering, other crimes

Tulsa police, meanwhile, arrested Curtis on May 2, 2021, while he was driving a truck loaded with a large number of catalytic converters, according to court records.

Officers located nearly $10,000 in cash, cocaine, heroin and medications, along with a loaded handgun and 128 suspected stolen catalytic converters, according to the affidavit.

Curtis later pleaded guilty or no contest in Tulsa County District Court to drug- and gun-related crimes and received a three-year deferred sentence.

Investigators claim that Curtis’ purchaser of catalytic converters, DG Auto in New Jersey, was owned and operated by Navin Khanna, who faces charges both in Tulsa and Sacramento federal courts.

DG Auto purportedly used a web-based application to provide current pricing for catalytic converters based on the make and model of a particular vehicle to help cutters identify vehicles to target, according to the affidavit.

The California federal court indictment, also unsealed in early November, charges Khanna and eight other defendants with conspiracy to transport stolen property interstate, money laundering and other crimes related to stealing catalytic converters.

Prosecutors allege that Navin Khanna and co-defendant Tinu Khanna caused over $38 million to be transferred and wired from DG Auto bank accounts to bank accounts controlled by others in California in exchange for stolen catalytic converters.

The thefts included some 100 new catalytic converters stolen from a Toyota warehouse in California, according to the affidavit.

Johnson, meanwhile, expressed sympathy for those who have lost a catalytic converter to thieves.

“I hate making money off of someone else’s misfortune, but it is what it is,” Johnson said.

