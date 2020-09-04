Case of Tulsa woman accused of shooting, killing fiance transferred to federal court under McGirt

The case of a Tulsa woman accused of fatally shooting her fiance in late May will now be prosecuted in federal court.

Sha-lisa Harlin, 39, originally faced one count of second-degree murder and other charges in Tulsa County District Court on allegations that she shot Dalton Whitlow, 23, while confronting a woman with whom she thought he was having an affair, according to an FBI affidavit filed in federal court.

The case was transferred to federal court Friday under the Supreme Court's recent McGirt ruling because Harlin is a Cherokee Nation citizen and the crime occurred in Tulsa on the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Reservation.

Harlin pointed a gun at the woman in the 3400 block of South 79th East Avenue early May 22, and the two began to argue, the affidavit says. Whitlow reportedly stepped between them and attempted to take Harlin's gun. It went off once without shooting anyone, the affidavit states.

Whitlow tried again to get the gun, and it discharged another time, shooting him in the head, according to an arrest and booking report.

He died of his wounds after a week in a hospital, becoming Tulsa's 29th homicide victim of the year. Since then, 26 more people have been killed in Tulsa, bringing the total to 55 as of Friday.