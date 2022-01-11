Case against man charged in fatal Tulsa police officer shooting delayed again

The case against the man accused of fatally shooting one Tulsa police officer and critically wounding another remains stalled as his defense tries to produce evidence it hopes will be an obstacle to a first-degree murder conviction.
Attorneys for David Anthony Ware say they aren’t yet able to turn over all the evidence in the case — a process called discovery — while they await an MRI to complete an expert’s report. After more than a year of continuances, a judge has set a deadline of Feb. 10 for the discovery, complete or not.
Defense attorney Kevin Adams and co-counsel Robert Don Gifford said they hope the neurological imaging test results will indicate that Ware did not have the capacity for malice aforethought, one of the requirements for a first-degree murder conviction.
But planning the procedure for a person in custody can be a complex task.
“We’re making every effort we can to get this accomplished,” Adams told District Judge William Musseman during a continuance hearing Friday.
The state has lamented the expediency of the defense’s production of discovery, with District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler telling the court in October that they had not yet presented any discovery, despite the trial’s delay and the state’s submission of hundreds of pages and files of discovery.
Adams said then that he hadn’t shared discovery because specialists weren’t yet through compiling mitigation evidence in the capital punishment case.
Tulsa County Assistant District Attorney Kevin Gray said Adams has since turned over most of his discovery, and after a conference Friday, Musseman allowed the defense another month to try to obtain the MRI.
He also scheduled a hearing for all motions in the case for Feb. 25, noting that both sides should begin preparing questionnaires for jury selection, for which he has reserved two weeks. Musseman said he wanted to allow extra time for the process due to the case’s pretrial publicity, death-penalty aspect and the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Ware’s trial is set to begin in April, and Musseman has said he expects it to last through the month.
The shootings at the center of the case occurred during the overnight hours June 29, 2020, near 21st Street and 89th East Avenue after Officer Aurash Zarkeshan pulled Ware over for an expired tag and improper turn. Sgt. Craig Johnson backed Zarkeshan, and the officers informed Ware that they intended to tow his vehicle, but he refused to get out of the car.
Police dash cam footage shows Ware shooting Zarkeshan and Johnson after Ware refused dozens of commands from the officer and his supervisor and withstood pepper spray, a Taser attempt and body strikes.
Ware can be seen on video grabbing a gun from his vehicle and firing multiple times at the officers before using two hands to stabilize his grip and firing at Johnson a final time, all within less than five seconds.
Police and prosecutors say he then got a ride from his co-defendant, Matthew Nicholas Hall, whom Ware had called from his car during the traffic stop. Both were arrested later that day.
Johnson died the next day after being taken off life support at a Tulsa hospital, and Zarkeshan returned to Tulsa in mid-October 2020 after months of treatment and recovery at an out-of-state facility.
Jurors found Hall guilty of two counts of being an accessory to a felony in April, and Musseman sentenced him to 24 years in custody. He’s currently in the Jess Dunn Correctional Center in Taft, Department of Corrections online records show.
Ware, who was present in shackles for the hearing, is held without bond in the Tulsa County jail.