Case against man charged in fatal Tulsa police officer shooting delayed again

The case against the man accused of fatally shooting one Tulsa police officer and critically wounding another remains stalled as his defense tries to produce evidence it hopes will be an obstacle to a first-degree murder conviction.

Attorneys for David Anthony Ware say they aren’t yet able to turn over all the evidence in the case — a process called discovery — while they await an MRI to complete an expert’s report. After more than a year of continuances, a judge has set a deadline of Feb. 10 for the discovery, complete or not.

Defense attorney Kevin Adams and co-counsel Robert Don Gifford said they hope the neurological imaging test results will indicate that Ware did not have the capacity for malice aforethought, one of the requirements for a first-degree murder conviction.

But planning the procedure for a person in custody can be a complex task.

“We’re making every effort we can to get this accomplished,” Adams told District Judge William Musseman during a continuance hearing Friday.