A panel of appellate judges heard oral arguments Thursday in a case that looks at a 100-plus-year-old federal law to determine whether the city of Tulsa can issue traffic citations to Native citizens.

A three-member panel of the Denver-based 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals listened to and asked questions of attorneys for nearly an hour regarding whether a 19th century-era federal law controls how the case should be decided.

Justin Hooper, a Choctaw tribal member, is appealing losses in both the city of Tulsa Municipal Court and Tulsa federal court regarding whether the Curtis Act, a law passed by Congress in 1898, grants the city the jurisdiction it needs to enforce its ordinances against him and other tribal members.

On appeal is an opinion authored by U.S. District Judge William P. Johnson, who wrote in an April decision, that the Curtis Act “grants municipalities in its scope jurisdiction over violations of municipal ordinances by any inhabitant of those municipalities, including Indians.”

John Dunn, Hooper’s attorney, argued to the court Thursday that the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2020 McGirt ruling and subsequent state court decisions meant the city of Tulsa did not have jurisdiction to issue traffic citations to tribal members in Indian Country.

The landmark ruling and Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals rulings issued later acknowledged the state of Oklahoma did not have criminal jurisdiction in major crimes involving tribal members on the reaffirmed reservations in most of the eastern half of Oklahoma.

“We claim that the city of Tulsa has prosecuted and fined Mr. Hooper, who is Indian, without having the jurisdiction to do so,” Dunn told the court.

“The single question in this case is whether the Curtis Act still operates to give the modern day city of Tulsa jurisdiction over Indians in the city limits,” Dunn said, adding, “we contend the answer to that question is ‘no.'"

However, the city of Tulsa maintains that it has always had the power to prosecute tribal members for municipal violations under the Curtis Act.

“Looking at the plain, unambiguous text of the Curtis Act, the District Court was correct in finding that Tulsa has jurisdiction over all its inhabitants, including Indians, to enforce its laws and ordinances,” the city of Tulsa argued in court filings.

The case is being watched by area tribal nations, attorneys for the state of Oklahoma and the Oklahoma Association of Municipal Attorneys, all of which filed friend-of-the-court briefs in the case.

Kristina Gray, City of Tulsa litigation division manager, told the court that the city was incorporated under the Curtis Act and remains a Curtis Act-formed municipality.

Asked by Judge Joel Carson whether it was a plausible argument that the city of Tulsa renounced any authority it had under the Curtis Act when it rechartered under state law, Gray said the jurisdictional grant remained.

“When it was rechartered it was under the Oklahoma constitution, which expressly allowed for them to continue their incorporation, which they had prior to statehood, and expressly allowed them to continue with all rights and privileges they had prior to statehood,” Gray said. “So any rechartering would be with the presumption that the constitution applies to allow this pre-existing jurisdictional grant to continue.”

Hooper pleaded no contest and paid a $150 municipal fine after he was ticketed in 2018 by a city of Tulsa police officer.

A city of Tulsa Municipal Court judge denied Hooper’s application for post-conviction relief after determining that the Curtis Act granted the city of Tulsa and cities like it in Indian Country the jurisdiction to try anyone who violates a city ordinance, regardless of the person’s race or tribal membership.

Hooper later appealed the ruling to U.S. District Court in Tulsa, where Johnson ruled against him again.

Dunn called the Curtis Act “an artifact of history” that has no practical application today even if it is still technically considered valid law.

Dunn agreed that Congress never expressly repealed the Curtis Act, but added that he didn’t believe the city of Tulsa was still behaving as a Curtis Act municipality.

“I agree there is no express repeal,” Dunn said in response to a question. “Our point is that even if the Curtis Act is valid law, it applies to municipalities that are No. 1, federally organized in a federal territory known as Indian territory.

“That territory no longer exists. And there is not a single city or town in Oklahoma that is still federally chartered. So even if it is still good law, it doesn’t apply to anything any longer, because everyone that was in that subset has left. And specifically the city of Tulsa voluntarily left when it reorganized and rechartered under the laws of Oklahoma.”

Dunn asked that the case be remanded back to the federal district court.

"We will take this very complicated matter under advisement," Judge Carolyn McHugh said at the conclusion of the hearing.

Tulsa World Opinion podcast: Should law enforcement require a college degree?