Bullet recovery leads to murder charge dismissal in death of 13-year-old

A teen once charged as an adult in the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy is free of murder allegations due to new evidence investigators say points to a different shooter.

Skyler Neill, originally charged at 14 with felony first-degree murder in the death of Lamar Norman outside a south Tulsa apartment complex in late 2021, last week was referred to the juvenile system on an amended charge of use of a vehicle in the discharge of a weapon.

A charge of second-degree murder against a 13-year-old female associate of Norman's also was referred to the juvenile system, District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said.

"Under Oklahoma law, we can charge someone with first-degree murder if they're 13 or 14 years old in the commission of a felony," Kunzweiler said. "What we had was a shootout between what appears to be two rival gang groups.

"Based upon some information developed by (a Tulsa Police Department) homicide detective, it appeared that the victim was shot by friendly fire."

Confirmation came with the recent receipt of Norman's autopsy report, which showed that the projectile removed from near the teen's heart matched the gun the girl fired — the only one of its caliber used in the shootout.

Norman was shot outside Savanna Landing near 61st Street and Peoria Avenue about 4:30 a.m. Dec. 27, 2021, after he and a couple of associates of the same gang reportedly made a social media post "disrespecting" a different gang, court documents stated.

Neill was with a group of the different gang's associates who drove to confront Norman's group about the post, and Neill and the driver shot at them, witnesses alleged.

Neill later told police he was shot at that night, as did the driver, Kyng Smith. Smith, then 15, was charged similarly to Neill, but his charges were later transferred to federal jurisdiction due to his tribal affiliation.

The girl who was with Norman told police she returned fire at Neill's group.

Norman died at a hospital.

Neill's defense attorney, Brian Boeheim, said that although he's grateful that the truth eventually came to light with the bullet's recovery, he wishes it had happened sooner.

Neill's preliminary hearing was scheduled for last week, but Boeheim said he fought for its delay until the delivery of the autopsy report.

Even without the report, the size of the wound to Norman's back never matched the caliber of bullet his client is alleged to have fired or the placement of cartridge casings found at the scene, he said.

"I think we've got to be very, very careful when we're charging anybody under the age of 18 with these serious crimes," said Boeheim, who specializes in murder cases. "I've had people sit in jail for two years (awaiting a court date). That's one thing for an adult to do; it's entirely different for a 14-year-old."

Neill was housed in a juvenile detention facility while awaiting his court proceedings.

His adjudication is set in the coming weeks, Boeheim said.

