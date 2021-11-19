Broken Arrow woman sentenced to 24-month prison term in road rage incident

A Broken Arrow woman who pleaded guilty to an illegal weapon possession charge linked to an altercation last year with another vehicle and its driver was sentenced Friday.

Stephanie Ann Manning, 31, was ordered to serve a 24-month federal prison sentence followed by nine months of supervised release as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Manning pleaded guilty April 13 in Tulsa federal court to one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

A grand jury indicted Manning Nov. 17, 2020 on the weapons charge, along with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon in Indian Country and one misdemeanor assault count.

Broken Arrow police said at the time of her arrest that Manning had shot at the other vehicle twice with a handgun after their two vehicles collided near the intersection of Aspen Avenue and Kenosha Street.

The plea agreement originally called for Manning to serve a 48-month prison term. But that was amended after the U.S. Probation Office noticed a contradiction in the original plea deal, according to court records.

Meanwhile, Manning could face additional state charges linked to an unrelated October arrest.