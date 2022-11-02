Broken Arrow Police to add Mounted Patrol Unit in spring

A new Mounted Patrol Unit will join the ranks of the Broken Arrow Police Department starting next spring after city councilors approved funding for officers and their partner horses.

The Broken Arrow City Council voted to use $15,000 from public safety sales tax funds to buy the equipment necessary for the specialty unit, according to a news release from the city.

“During our research about the viability of forming this unit, we learned there is great value in having officers on horseback for situations like police searches, patrol operations and managing crowded events," Police Chief Brandon Berryhill said in a statement.

The Mounted Patrol Unit also will be visible at community functions, such as special events, parades and funerals, Berryhill said.

The part-time specialty unit will consist of full-time police officers and horses that will be commissioned as reserve officers while deployed for duty, according to the news release. When the horses are not on the clock, they will be the personal property of the police officers who are responsible for their care, including food and boarding, the city said in the release.

"Each member of the MPU will complete free accredited training from a CLEET certified instructor and earn the required certification prior to deployment," according to the release.

Featured video: What's in store for winter in Oklahoma?