Broken Arrow police officer shot during traffic stop; alleged shooter found dead as manhunt begins for other suspects
  • Updated
A Broken Arrow police officer was shot in the leg Saturday morning during a traffic stop and the alleged shooter was later found dead, police said.    

Investigators said the officer — a 5-year veteran with the Broken Arrow Police Department — attempted to stop a vehicle about 2:40 a.m. in the 2900 block of East Kenosha Street when one of its occupants fired at least one shot, striking the officer in the leg, said Officer Chris Walker, public information officer, in a news release. 

The wounded officer was transported to a local hospital for treatment and was last listed in stable condition, Walker said. 

Police later indicated that the suspected shooter was found dead in 2700 block of East Kenosha Street, though investigators have not determined how the unidentified person died.  

Detectives are currently searching for two other possible suspects who were seen fleeing the vehicle prior to the shooting, police said. 

Broken Arrow police received assistance from the Tulsa Police Department, Tulsa County Sheriff's Office, Muscogee Lighthorse Police, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the U.S. Marshals Task Force.  

