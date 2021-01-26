Broken Arrow Police Department partners with Crime Stoppers to accept anonymous tips

Broken Arrow residents can now report crimes anonymously for possible rewards, thanks to a new partnership between their police department and a crime-fighting nonprofit.

Tulsa Crime Stoppers, a citizen-supported program which allows people to report criminal activities to participating police departments anonymously, announced the partnership with Broken Arrow Police on Tuesday.

"Empowering citizens to report any information they might have concerning a crime and criminal activity will create a safer community to live, work and play," said Karen Gilbert, Executive Director of Tulsa Crime Stoppers.

Broken Arrow Police Officer Chris Walker said tips received through the nonprofit can be instrumental in solving crimes and launching investigations into others that might have otherwise gone unreported.

Since the program's beginning in 1979, Tulsa Crime Stoppers tips have solved hundreds of felony crimes and recovered millions of dollars in stolen property and narcotics, according to a news release.

“Our partnership allows those who are afraid or reluctant to contact the police to do the right thing concerning major crimes without the fear of reprisal,” Walker said.