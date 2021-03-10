Broken Arrow man whose 25-year sentence for fatal shooting of father was overturned is now charged in federal court

In another McGirt decision-related case, a Broken Arrow man serving a 25-year prison term after being convicted of fatally shooting his father in 2016 will get a new trial, this time in federal court.
Federal prosecutors charged Jacob Patrick Krafft, 38, on Wednesday in a criminal complaint alleging that he committed second-degree murder in Indian Country when he shot his father, Eric Krafft, on Oct. 21, 2016, during a domestic dispute at their Broken Arrow home.
The federal complaint was filed after the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals vacated Krafft’s state judgment and sentence on Feb. 25 with orders that the district court dismiss the case entirely, citing the U.S. Supreme Court's McGirt v. Oklahoma decision.
Part of Krafft’s appeal was based on the McGirt ruling, which said the state did not have jurisdiction to prosecute American Indians for crimes occurring within the Muscogee (Creek) Nation reservation because Congress never disestablished it.
“Appellant is a member of the Cherokee Nation, and the crime was committed within the boundaries of the Creek Nation reservation,” wrote Presiding Judge Dana Kuehn in the Feb. 25 ruling. “The ruling in McGirt applies to this case. The District Court of Tulsa County did not have jurisdiction to try appellant.”
The ruling, met with some grumbling by a couple of appellate judges, was stayed until March 18 to give federal authorities time to file charges, if they chose.
Krafft’s state case is among hundreds of state legal challenges filed in light of the Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling last summer that shook up the way criminal prosecutions have occurred in Oklahoma since statehood.
The McGirt ruling established that the Muscogee (Creek) Nation reservation dating back to 1866 had never been disestablished by Congress, meaning that major crimes involving American Indians that occur within the reservation were in the jurisdiction of federal or tribal government rather than state government.
Two judges on the appellate court concurred with the ruling while voicing strong reservations.
Judge Gary Lumpkin wrote in a concurring opinion that while the nation’s judicial structure required him to apply the majority 5-4 McGirt v. Oklahoma decision, he said he was doing so reluctantly.
Lumpkin wrote that the five Supreme Court judges who voted in favor of McGirt “exercised raw judicial power to reach a decision which contravened not only the history leading to the disestablishment of the Indian reservations of Oklahoma, but also willfully disregarded and failed to apply the Court’s own precedents to the issue at hand.”
Another of the five judges on the court, Robert Hudson, wrote that while he agreed with the decision, he warned of a “hugely destabilizing force to public safety in eastern Oklahoma” as crime victims and their families are forced to endure more court proceedings while others may see no justice due to statutes of limitations and other issues.
Hudson called upon Congress to address the issue.
“We shall see if any practical solution is reached as one is surely needed,” Hudson wrote.
Krafft, whose last name is also spelled Kraft in some court documents, has been imprisoned since April 2018. Because of the violent nature of the charge, he would have been required to serve at least 85% of his 25-year sentence.