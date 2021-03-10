Broken Arrow man whose 25-year sentence for fatal shooting of father was overturned is now charged in federal court

Krafft’s state case is among hundreds of state legal challenges filed in light of the Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling last summer that shook up the way criminal prosecutions have occurred in Oklahoma since statehood.

The McGirt ruling established that the Muscogee (Creek) Nation reservation dating back to 1866 had never been disestablished by Congress, meaning that major crimes involving American Indians that occur within the reservation were in the jurisdiction of federal or tribal government rather than state government.

Two judges on the appellate court concurred with the ruling while voicing strong reservations.

Judge Gary Lumpkin wrote in a concurring opinion that while the nation’s judicial structure required him to apply the majority 5-4 McGirt v. Oklahoma decision, he said he was doing so reluctantly.

Lumpkin wrote that the five Supreme Court judges who voted in favor of McGirt “exercised raw judicial power to reach a decision which contravened not only the history leading to the disestablishment of the Indian reservations of Oklahoma, but also willfully disregarded and failed to apply the Court’s own precedents to the issue at hand.”