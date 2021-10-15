Broken Arrow man sentenced to three life sentences for sexually abusing children

A Broken Arrow man was sentenced in federal court Friday to three concurrent life sentences for sexually abusing two children younger than 12 year old, acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson said in a news release.

Jeffrey Arch Jones, 31, was found guilty in June of two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child in Indian Country and one count of abusive sexual contact of a child in Indian Country.

“Pedophile Jeffrey Jones will serve the remainder of his life in federal prison for sexually abusing two young children," Johnson said. "I am thankful for the work of the FBI and Broken Arrow Police Department that ensured this defendant was held accountable for his crimes.”

Jones sexually abused one child from October 2014 to September 2016 and another from September 2015 to September 2016.

On February 2, 2017, one of the victims told a teacher that Jones had been touching her in a sexual manner, the news release states. School officials contacted the Broken Arrow Police Department, and during the investigation, investigators found that the second child also was sexually abused by Jones.

Jones, a Cherokee Nation citizen, was previously convicted in Tulsa County District Court of sexually abusing the two children but appealed his convictions over tribal jurisdiction grounds because the abuse occurred within the Muscogee Nation reservation. The case was then prosecuted in the federal Northern District of Oklahoma.