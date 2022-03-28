Broken Arrow man sentenced in his father's 2016 slaying after move to federal court

A man freed from a state prison sentence linked to the fatal shooting of his father was sentenced Monday in federal court for the same crime.

U.S. District Judge Claire Eagan ordered Jacob Patrick Krafft, 40, to serve 17½ years in prison after he pleaded guilty in October to fatally shooting his father, Eric Krafft, 58, on Oct. 21, 2016, at their Broken Arrow home.

Eagan also required Krafft to serve five years of post-custody supervision by the U.S. Probation Office.

Krafft faced up to life in prison on the second-degree murder charge in Indian Country.

A state appellate court in February 2021 threw out Krafft’s second-degree murder conviction and 25-year prison term after he challenged his prosecution under the Supreme Court 2020 McGirt ruling.

The Supreme Court, in its McGirt ruling in July 2020, determined that the Muscogee Nation reservation dating back to the 1860s had never been disestablished by Congress, meaning that major crimes involving American Indians that occur within the reservation were in the jurisdiction of federal or tribal government rather than state government.

In his appeal, Krafft successfully argued that the state did not have jurisdiction to try him because he was an American Indian and the death occurred within the Muscogee Nation reservation.

In his October plea, Krafft admitted to fatally shooting his father in the leg with a hunting rifle while the two were in the elder’s Broken Arrow kitchen.

The younger Krafft alleged his father had been verbally abusive and even threatened to kill him since returning from work that day about two hours prior to the shooting.

After allegedly being threatened by the father, the younger Krafft claims he went to his bedroom, loaded a Mauser 30-06 caliber rifle and fired a single round into his father’s hip in an attempt to “disable him.”

But instead of merely disabling him, the bullet severed the father’s femoral artery and he died of blood loss, according to court records.

“Jacob did not want to kill his father,” according to a sentencing brief filed on his behalf. "After removing the perceived threat, he tried to save his father. Jacob has always been remorseful. To this day, he continues to grieve and be haunted by his father’s death.”

Jacob claimed to probation officers during a pre-sentencing investigation that he suffered a lifetime of physical abuse by his father, including a trip to a hospital emergency room at 15 after Eric Krafft allegedly struck him in the face.

In a court filing, Jacob Krafft's defense requested the court impose “the lowest possible sentence, one below the advisory Guidelines range.”

Prosecutors, meanwhile, argued for a prison term at the “high end” of his sentencing guidelines range.

“This murder was completely unnecessary, although it was foreseeable considering Krafft’s history,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, in a filing.

Prosecutors then recounted past violent episodes involving the defendant.

In one case, Krafft violated a protective order in 2006 when he showed up at a home and threatened to kill its occupants. In a 2007 incident, his sister called police because he shot his father with a BB gun and hit him in the face with the butt of a shotgun.

“Krafft was (at the time) a 34-year-old man living in his father’s house,” according to prosecutors. “No matter what his father said to him, he always had the option of leaving,” according to prosecutors.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.