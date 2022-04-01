 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Broken Arrow man pleads guilty to making explosive found during traffic stop

012622-tul-nws-bombfolo-p1-web

Zane Bennett and Mariah Davis were arrested Jan. 24 after police found an explosive device in their vehicle.

 Broken Arrow Police

A Broken Arrow man who police and federal prosecutors say made an explosive device out of fireworks, fishhooks, rivets and other materials has pleaded guilty in federal court.

Zane Paul Bennett, 20, was charged by criminal complaint with unlawful manufacture of a destructive device after officers found the explosive a car his girlfriend was driving in east Broken Arrow.

012722-tul-nws-bennett-zane

Bennett

On Jan. 24 a Broken Arrow police officer conducted a traffic stop on Mariah Davis’ vehicle on Kenosha (71st) Street in Broken Arrow near the Creek Turnpike after learning that she suspected of shoplifting $300 in Lego sets from a nearby retailer, police said.

When the officer stopped Davis, he saw the explosive device described in the arrest report as “four red ‘Boom Sticks’ with green fuses tied together. There was one bottle rocket in the middle the green fuses were tied to.”

012722-tul-nws-davis-mariah

Davis

Davis said the device was Bennett’s, and she called him. He arrived at the scene on foot, and after Davis was detained on the shoplifting complaint, he asked if he could take possession of the vehicle.

But Bennett himself was arrested, Broken Arrow police said. He acknowledged after being arrested that he had manufactured the bomb to blow up watermelons, according to federal prosecutors.

Agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives interviewed the couple, and Bennett reportedly said he made the bomb in a nearby motel, where the couple was staying.

Bennett entered a guilty plea in Northern District of Oklahoma federal court Friday.

“Zane Bennett acted without regard for his own safety and others when he illegally manufactured a bomb containing large fishhooks, screws and rivets that could inflict serious bodily injury,” U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson said in a statement. “I commend the Broken Arrow and Tulsa Police Departments, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the ATF for their continued professionalism and swift response following the discovery of the bomb.”

