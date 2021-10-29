Broken Arrow man pleads guilty to 2016 fatal shooting of father

A Broken Arrow man whose murder conviction and life prison sentence were overturned, admitted Friday in federal court to fatally shooting his father during a 2016 domestic dispute.

Jacob Patrick Krafft, 39, admitted to shooting Eric Krafft on Oct. 21, 2016 at their Broken Arrow home.

“As a result of this argument, I shot my father in the leg with my hunting rifle while he was standing in our kitchen…,” Krafft wrote in his plea, adding that he called 911 before his father died.

He faces up to life in prison on the second degree murder in Indian Country charge.

Krafft had been serving a 25-year-state prison term after a Tulsa County District Court jury found him guilty of second-degree murder.

Krafft’s state conviction and prison term were overturned in February after the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals determined the state did not have jurisdiction to prosecute him.

In his appeal, Krafft successfully argued that the state did not have jurisdiction to prosecute him because he was an American Indian and the death occurred within the Muscogee Nation reservation because Congress never disestablished it.