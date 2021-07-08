Broken Arrow man faces charges in connection with bomb threats sent to Sen. Jim Inhofe, Rep. Rashida Tlaib

A Broken Arrow man faces federal charges in connection with fake bomb threats sent to U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe and Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib.

Jeremy Quenton Bell, 41, faces two counts in Tulsa federal court of conveying false and misleading information concerning an explosive device. He made an initial appearance Thursday after he was arrested earlier in the day.

A grand jury indictment unsealed Wednesday alleges that Bell sent a message April 6 to Inhofe, a Republican, stating: “Might want to check your Tulsa office for explosives.”

The indictment also alleges that Bell sent the following message to Tlaib, a Democrat, on May 16 that read: “So now that you have identified as a supporter of Nazism I would advise to check your Michigan offices for explosives. As well as your homes. Also for the staff it might be best if you distance yourself.”

Bell made an initial appearance Thursday in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma before U.S. Magistrate Susan E. Huntsman.

Federal prosecutors have requested that Bell be detained pending further proceedings, claiming that no release conditions could “reasonably assure the safety of any other person and the community.”