Broken Arrow man faces charges in connection with bogus bomb threats sent to Inhofe, Tlaib

A Broken Arrow man faces federal charges in connection with fake bomb threats allegedly sent to U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe and Michigan Democrat Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib.

Jeremy Quenton Bell, 41, faces two counts in Tulsa federal court of conveying false and misleading information concerning an explosive device. He made an initial appearance Thursday after he was arrested earlier in the day.

A grand jury indictment unsealed Wednesday alleges Bell sent a message April 6 to Inhofe stating: “Might want to check your Tulsa office for explosives.”

The indictment also alleges Bell sent the following message to Tlaib on May 16 that read: “So now that you have identified as a supporter of Nazism I would advise to check your Michigan offices for explosives. As well as your homes. Also for the staff it might be best if you distance yourself.”

Bell made an initial appearance Thursday in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma before U.S. Magistrate Susan E. Huntsman, according to electronic docket information.

Federal prosecutors have requested Bell be detained pending further proceedings, claiming there were no release conditions that would “reasonably assure the safety of any other person and the community.”