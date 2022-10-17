Broken Arrow hotel shooting injuring child locks down nearby Union schools, police say

A young person was shot in a hotel parking lot in Broken Arrow that resulted in the locking down of two nearby Union Public Schools sites on Monday afternoon, Broken Arrow police said.

The shooting happened about 2:30 p.m. Monday in the back parking lot of the Homewood Suites in the 4900 block of West Madison Place, near 69th Street and Garnett Road in Broken Arrow.

Responding officers found that a "juvenile victim" had been shot, so McAuliffe Elementary School and the Union 8th Grade Center were locked down for about 30 minutes, police said.

The child was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said. A spokesperson for the Police Department said the child's condition was unknown.

There is no ongoing threat to the public, police said, and they had not released any suspect information Monday night.