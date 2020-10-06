 Skip to main content
Broken Arrow homeowner reports shooting burglar

A Broken Arrow homeowner reportedly shot an intruder Tuesday evening.

The resident of a home in the 7000 block of South Ash Place reported shooting a burglar about 8:45 p.m., Broken Arrow Police Officer Chris Walker said in a news release.

A man was hospitalized with serious injuries, Walker said.

Detectives were working late Tuesday to learn more about what happened.

This is a developing story. Check tulsaworld.com for updates.

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

