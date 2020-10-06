Broken Arrow homeowner reports shooting burglar

A Broken Arrow homeowner reportedly shot an intruder Tuesday evening.
The resident of a home in the 7000 block of South Ash Place reported shooting a burglar about 8:45 p.m., Broken Arrow Police Officer Chris Walker said in a news release.
A man was hospitalized with serious injuries, Walker said.
Detectives were working late Tuesday to learn more about what happened.
This is a developing story. Check tulsaworld.com for updates.
