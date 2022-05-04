 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Broken Arrow High School student arrested after gun found in car on campus, police say

  • Updated
  • 0
Broken Arrow Public Schools Education Service Center (copy)

Broken Arrow High School administrators received information Wednesday morning that a student had brought a gun to school in his car. The Broken Arrow Public Schools Performing Arts Center and Education Service Center is pictured.

 Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World

A 17-year-old Broken Arrow High School student was arrested Wednesday morning after police found a gun in his car on campus, Broken Arrow police said in a news release.

School administrators received information Wednesday morning that a student had brought a firearm to school in his car, and police officers responded about 11:30 a.m.

Broken Arrow Public Schools campus security had already located both the student and his vehicle.

A handgun and ammunition were found concealed in the car, police said.

The student was arrested and will be booked into the Juvenile Bureau of Tulsa County District Court, police said.

There was no evidence of any imminent threat to students, staff or the public, police said.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia says it will target NATO weapons supplies to Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert