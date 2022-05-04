Broken Arrow High School student arrested after gun found in car on campus, police say

A 17-year-old Broken Arrow High School student was arrested Wednesday morning after police found a gun in his car on campus, Broken Arrow police said in a news release.

School administrators received information Wednesday morning that a student had brought a firearm to school in his car, and police officers responded about 11:30 a.m.

Broken Arrow Public Schools campus security had already located both the student and his vehicle.

A handgun and ammunition were found concealed in the car, police said.

The student was arrested and will be booked into the Juvenile Bureau of Tulsa County District Court, police said.

There was no evidence of any imminent threat to students, staff or the public, police said.