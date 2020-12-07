Broken Arrow family thanks community for support after burglar set fire to home; nearly $21,000 raised

Just four days after their home was burned to the ground by a burglar, a Broken Arrow family thanked community members and agencies for their assistance.
The Tomlinson family issued a statement through the Broken Arrow Police Department saying that though they are still in shock, they are grateful for the community's support.
A GoFundMe page organized for the wife and mother of the family, a Bixby high school teacher, surpassed its $20,000 goal, totaling $20,865 by Monday evening.
"We are incredibly humbled and blessed by the outpouring of support we have received during this time," the family wrote in part in the statement. "Although we have experienced the loss of our home, no lives were lost. That is a direct result of the competence & commitment of the brave men and women who serve and protect our community.
"We will never be able to adequately thank all of the people who have offered and provided assistance through their labor, materials, monetary donations, advice and prayers."
Broken Arrow police officers surrounded the house Wednesday evening after the husband came home to find his front door barricaded and his home ransacked, with a man, later identified as Hiest Hart, still inside and armed.
Hart later shot at Special Operations Team officers over the course of a 10-hour standoff and eventually set the home on fire from the attic about 3 a.m. Thursday, police allege.
About an hour later he ran from the fully-engulfed home wearing nothing but a red thong, according to an arrest and booking report, and he was promptly tackled by officers.
The house, in the 8300 block of East Norman Street, was destroyed, and the ordeal had police scratching their heads, for it appeared to be random, Broken Arrow Police Department spokesman Officer Chris Walker said.
Safety concerns kept officers and firefighters from “rushing into a burning building with an armed guy,” Walker said then, but despite the obvious losses, “even the victim just said he was thankful no one was hurt.”
Hart reportedly was booked into the Broken Arrow city jail on three complaints of shooting with intent to kill and complaints of second-degree burglary and arson.
He had not yet been charged Monday afternoon, according to online court records.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.