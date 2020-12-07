Broken Arrow family thanks community for support after burglar set fire to home; nearly $21,000 raised

Broken Arrow police officers surrounded the house Wednesday evening after the husband came home to find his front door barricaded and his home ransacked, with a man, later identified as Hiest Hart, still inside and armed.

Hart later shot at Special Operations Team officers over the course of a 10-hour standoff and eventually set the home on fire from the attic about 3 a.m. Thursday, police allege.

About an hour later he ran from the fully-engulfed home wearing nothing but a red thong, according to an arrest and booking report, and he was promptly tackled by officers.

The house, in the 8300 block of East Norman Street, was destroyed, and the ordeal had police scratching their heads, for it appeared to be random, Broken Arrow Police Department spokesman Officer Chris Walker said.

Safety concerns kept officers and firefighters from “rushing into a burning building with an armed guy,” Walker said then, but despite the obvious losses, “even the victim just said he was thankful no one was hurt.”