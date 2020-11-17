Broken Arrow family killer Robert Bever gets additional life sentences for attempted attack on prison staff

One of two Broken Arrow brothers who are imprisoned for the murders of five family members was assigned additional life sentences this year.
Robert Bever, now 24, was ordered to serve three life sentences on top of his six others after he attempted to attack prison staff in July 2019 with an 8-inch long "sharpened instrument."
One of the two staff members Bever approached at Joseph Harp Correctional Center, a social services specialist, wrapped him in a bear hug and ordered him to drop the weapon, a report states.
Information on whether the confrontation resulted in injury to staff or the inmate was redacted in the report, but Bever was charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and one count of possessing a weapon in a penal institution.
He was convicted upon pleading guilty in August, and a Cleveland County judge ordered him to serve three concurrent life sentences that will run consecutively to his previously earned life sentences.
Bever and his younger brother, Michael Bever, plotted for at least a year to kill their family and start a mass-killing spree.
They murdered five of their family members and critically injured another in 2015 before fleeing from police. The teenage sister survived, and the youngest sibling, age 2, was discovered alive in the home, unharmed and apparently forgotten by the brothers.
Parents David Bever, 52, and April Bever, 44, along with three of their children, Daniel Bever, 12, Christopher Bever, 7, and Victoria Bever, 5, died in the attack.
Police found Robert and Michael Bever nearby.
Support Local Journalism
Robert Bever, then 18, was convicted a year later of five counts of first-degree murder and one count of assault and battery with a deadly weapon. He received five life sentences without parole and a life sentence with the possibility of parole.
Michael Bever, 16 at the time of the attack, was convicted in 2018 of five counts of first-degree murder and one count of assault with intent to kill. He received five life sentences and one 28-year sentence. He's now 22.
The two surviving children were adopted by a Tulsa family, and the Bever home was demolished, making way for a neighborhool park that was dedicated in 2019.
The brothers remain in the Joseph Harp Correctional Center in Lexington, according to online DOC records.
Broken Arrow community gathers for Bever family vigil
Bever homicides: A timeline of events from the murders in 2015 to the brothers' convictions
11:30 p.m. July 22, 2015
11:40 p.m. to 12:20 a.m. July 22-23, 2015
12:30 p.m. July 23, 2015
July 31, 2015: First-degree murder charges for brothers
Aug. 3, 2015: Not guilty plea entered for brothers
Oct. 1, 2015: Attorney files motion to have Michael Bever tried as adult
Oct. 12, 2015: Michael Bever will be tried as an adult
Feb. 23, 2016: Police testify that brothers wanted to be famous
June 3, 2016: Defense attorneys ask judge to limit 'sympathy for the deceased'
June 17, 2016: Robert Bever attempts suicide
July 7, 2016: Brothers' arraignment delayed
Sept. 7, 2016: Plea deal allows Robert Bever to avoid death penalty
March 18, 2017: Vacant Bever home burned in blaze
April 9, 2017: Fundraising goal reached to turn Bever home into memorial garden
May 2, 2017: City receives deed to Bever home property
Feb. 16, 2018: Broken Arrow detective resigns
April 19, 2018: Largest jury pool in recent Tulsa County history
April 20, 2018: Jury seated in Michael Bever's trial
May 10, 2018: Jury finds Michael Bever guilty
May 18, 2018: Michael Bever's jailhouse notebook photos released
May 30, 2018: Broken Arrow begins transformation of site Bever home site into memorial park
July 24, 2018: Michael Bever speaks before judge's sentencing decision
March 27, 2019: Broken Arrow city officials dedicate Reflection Park
July 15, 2019: Robert Bever attempts to attack prison staff
June 25, 2020: Michael Bever life sentence upheld
Broken Arrow Park
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.