Broken Arrow family killer Robert Bever gets additional life sentences for attempted attack on prison staff
111820-tul-nws-bever-robert

Robert Bever

One of two Broken Arrow brothers who are imprisoned for the murders of five family members was assigned additional life sentences this year. 

Robert Bever, now 24, was ordered to serve three life sentences on top of his six others after he attempted to attack prison staff in July 2019 with an 8-inch long "sharpened instrument." 

One of the two staff members Bever approached at Joseph Harp Correctional Center, a social services specialist, wrapped him in a bear hug and ordered him to drop the weapon, a report states.

Information on whether the confrontation resulted in injury to staff or the inmate was redacted in the report, but Bever was charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and one count of possessing a weapon in a penal institution. 

He was convicted upon pleading guilty in August, and a Cleveland County judge ordered him to serve three concurrent life sentences that will run consecutively to his previously earned life sentences. 

Bever and his younger brother, Michael Bever, plotted for at least a year to kill their family and start a mass-killing spree.

They murdered five of their family members and critically injured another in 2015 before fleeing from police. The teenage sister survived, and the youngest sibling, age 2, was discovered alive in the home, unharmed and apparently forgotten by the brothers. 

Parents David Bever, 52, and April Bever, 44, along with three of their children, Daniel Bever, 12, Christopher Bever, 7, and Victoria Bever, 5, died in the attack. 

Police found Robert and Michael Bever nearby.

Robert Bever, then 18, was convicted a year later of five counts of first-degree murder and one count of assault and battery with a deadly weapon. He received five life sentences without parole and a life sentence with the possibility of parole. 

Michael Bever, 16 at the time of the attack, was convicted in 2018 of five counts of first-degree murder and one count of assault with intent to kill. He received five life sentences and one 28-year sentence. He's now 22. 

The two surviving children were adopted by a Tulsa family, and the Bever home was demolished, making way for a neighborhool park that was dedicated in 2019

The brothers remain in the Joseph Harp Correctional Center in Lexington, according to online DOC records. 

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

