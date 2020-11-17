Broken Arrow family killer Robert Bever gets additional life sentences for attempted attack on prison staff

Bever and his younger brother, Michael Bever, plotted for at least a year to kill their family and start a mass-killing spree.

They murdered five of their family members and critically injured another in 2015 before fleeing from police. The teenage sister survived, and the youngest sibling, age 2, was discovered alive in the home, unharmed and apparently forgotten by the brothers.

Parents David Bever, 52, and April Bever, 44, along with three of their children, Daniel Bever, 12, Christopher Bever, 7, and Victoria Bever, 5, died in the attack.

Police found Robert and Michael Bever nearby.

Robert Bever, then 18, was convicted a year later of five counts of first-degree murder and one count of assault and battery with a deadly weapon. He received five life sentences without parole and a life sentence with the possibility of parole.