Boyfriend of former Tulsa police officer who conspired to illegally buy gun gets supervised release

Dythe admitted to purchasing a handgun meant for Jones at the Broken Arrow Bass Pro Shops store on April 11, 2020.

Dythe, who resigned from an about 3-year career with the Tulsa Police Department during her court proceedings last year, apologized to the public for her actions and was working and going to school at the time of her sentencing.

After a sealed portion of the hearing in which Jones' attorney presented sentence-mitigating factors, Heill addressed Jones, saying he was "baffled" at the path Jones took based on the kind of upbringing and care from his family he experienced.

"Why you were hanging out with the people you were hanging out with is beyond me," Heill said.