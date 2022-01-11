Boyfriend of former Tulsa police officer who conspired to illegally buy gun gets supervised release

The boyfriend with whom a former Tulsa police officer conspired to illegally purchase a firearm in 2020 was sentenced in federal court on Tuesday, bringing an apparent end to legal proceedings in the case.
Chief U.S. District Judge John Heil sentenced Devon Rekem-Jamyll Jones, 28, to time served plus three years of supervised release for each of his crimes: conspiracy to make a false statement to a firearms dealer and making a false statement to a firearms dealer. The terms will run concurrently, and Heil further ordered Jones to pay a reduced fine of $1,000.
Jones pleaded guilty to each count of his indictment, following his co-conspirator Latoya Lisa Dythe, 27, who did the same and was sentenced in August to five years of probation.
The straw purchase of a firearm — buying a gun for someone who can’t by law or who doesn’t want their name associated with the purchase — is a federal crime.
Dythe admitted to purchasing a handgun meant for Jones at the Broken Arrow Bass Pro Shops store on April 11, 2020.
Dythe, who resigned from an about 3-year career with the Tulsa Police Department during her court proceedings last year, apologized to the public for her actions and was working and going to school at the time of her sentencing.
After a sealed portion of the hearing in which Jones' attorney presented sentence-mitigating factors, Heill addressed Jones, saying he was "baffled" at the path Jones took based on the kind of upbringing and care from his family he experienced.
"Why you were hanging out with the people you were hanging out with is beyond me," Heill said.
Jones, who once had no prior criminal history, was charged in two stateside felony cases in 2020 alleging his involvement with at least one known gang member in cases of shooting with intent to kill and robbery. Each has since been dismissed against him, the former due to prosecutorial discretion and the latter due to a witness' failure to appear. He spent 263 days in the Tulsa County jail, according to booking records.
Jones' younger brother, Johnathan Jones, was also charged in a stateside shooting case alongside the same known gang member in what became the foundation upon which prosecutors charged two more Tulsa police officers: Lt. Marcus Harper and Ofc. Ananias Carson, who allegedly tried to cover-up the shooting for Dythe's benefit. Johnathan Jones' case is set for jury trial later this month. Harper and Carson's preliminary hearing is scheduled for March.
Heill further called Jones, known for his tattoo artistry, "gifted" and "talented" and said he hoped he would work his skills for the benefit of the community. But he referenced the pair sitting in the back of the courtroom, Dythe and her toddler daughter, as Jones' greatest reason not to fumble his release.