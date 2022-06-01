 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bomb threat reported in Muskogee; stay clear of Country Club area, police say

A possible bomb has Muskogee police asking residents to stay clear of the Country Club area.

The threat was reported by the Tulsa Police Department inside a residence on Park Place North, according to Muskogee Police Officer Lynn Hamlin.

"We are asking residents to shelter in place if they live in the area, and we will come to them. We are also asking for everyone to stay clear of the Country Club until further notice," Hamlin said in a news release.

Police describe the situation as "a very active scene." The Muskogee Phoenix has reported a door-to-door search in connection with the threat.

This story is developing. Check tulsaworld.com for updates.

