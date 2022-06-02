Bomb threat reported in Muskogee connected to Tulsa shooter, police say

Update: Muskogee police have confirmed that the possible bomb threat in that city was connected to the mass shooter in Tulsa. In a press release issued just after 8 p.m., Muskogee Police Department spokesman Lynn Hamlin said:

"We are the scene at 3325 Park Place North in reference to a possible bomb inside. The Tulsa Police Department received information that the shooter at 61st and Yale may have left a bomb at this residence. At this time we have evacuated the house and have notified everyone in the area to stay inside their homes.

"OHP bomb squad is on scene and we are obtaining a search warrant to search the residence.

"This is still an active scene and I will update when new details become available."

A possible bomb has Muskogee police asking residents to stay clear of the Country Club area.

The threat was reported by the Tulsa Police Department inside a residence on Park Place North, according to Muskogee Police Officer Lynn Hamlin.

"We are asking residents to shelter in place if they live in the area, and we will come to them. We are also asking for everyone to stay clear of the Country Club until further notice," Hamlin said in a news release.

Police describe the situation as "a very active scene." The Muskogee Phoenix has reported a door-to-door search in connection with the threat.

