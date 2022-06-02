Bomb threat cleared in Muskogee was connected to Tulsa shooter, police say

Update (7 a.m. Thursday): Muskogee police confirmed that a possible bomb there was connected to the mass shooter in Tulsa.

No bomb was found at the residence being investigated, Muskogee Phoenix reported.

A possible bomb has Muskogee police asking residents to stay clear of the Country Club area.

The threat was reported by the Tulsa Police Department inside a residence on Park Place North, according to Muskogee Police Officer Lynn Hamlin.

"We are asking residents to shelter in place if they live in the area, and we will come to them. We are also asking for everyone to stay clear of the Country Club until further notice," Hamlin said in a news release.

Police describe the situation as "a very active scene." The Muskogee Phoenix has reported a door-to-door search in connection with the threat.

