Bomb squad clears Sen. Inhofe's Tulsa office in 'abundance of caution'

The Tulsa Police Department's Bomb Squad cleared Sen. Jim Inhofe's local office on Monday to ensure that some "concerning" messages were unsubstantiated.

Although the electronic messages might not technically have risen to the level of a bomb threat, they mentioned explosives, squad commander Lt. Jacob Thompson said.

Out of "an abundance of caution," the squad searched public areas of the building near 21st Street and Utica Avenue as well as Inhofe's office with bomb dogs, Thompson said.

The building was evacuated before police arrived, and Thompson said the search took about half an hour.

No explosive devices were found.

"In today’s day and age, … it's easier for the bad guy to do something like this because there’s great anonymity, but we do take every one seriously because you don’t know when it’s going to be one that’s legit or not," Thompson said.

The Tulsa Police Department, the U.S. Capitol Police and the FBI will investigate to determine who sent the messages, Thompson said.

