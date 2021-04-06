 Skip to main content
Bomb squad clears Sen. Inhofe's Tulsa office as a precaution
Bomb squad clears Sen. Inhofe's Tulsa office as a precaution

  • Updated
040721-tul-nws-bombsearch-p1

The Tulsa Police Department Bomb Squad searched Sen. Jim Inhofe's Tulsa office near 21st Street and Utica Avenue on Tuesday after the office received electronic messages mentioning explosives. 

 Kelsy Schlotthauer, Tulsa World

The Tulsa Police Department's Bomb Squad cleared Sen. Jim Inhofe's local office on Monday to ensure that some "concerning" messages were unsubstantiated. 

Although the electronic messages might not technically have risen to the level of a bomb threat, they mentioned explosives, squad commander Lt. Jacob Thompson said. 

As a precaution, the squad searched public areas of the building near 21st Street and Utica Avenue as well as Inhofe's office with bomb dogs, Thompson said. 

The building was evacuated before police arrived, and Thompson said the search took about half an hour. 

No explosive devices were found. 

"In today’s day and age, … it's easier for the bad guy to do something like this because there’s great anonymity, but we do take every one seriously because you don’t know when it’s going to be one that’s legit or not," Thompson said. 

The Tulsa Police Department, the U.S. Capitol Police and the FBI will investigate to determine who sent the messages, Thompson said. 

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

