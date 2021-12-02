 Skip to main content
Body found over weekend identified as missing Tulsa man, Washington County sheriff says
Body found over weekend identified as missing Tulsa man, Washington County sheriff says

  Updated
Wash Co body found locator map

Map shows the approximate location where the body of Michael Base, of Tulsa, was found near a vehicle.

A body found over the weekend in southwest Washington County has been identified as a missing Tulsa man, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

About 8 a.m. Saturday, deputies were called to a suspicious vehicle that was found to be connected to Michael Base, 52, of Tulsa, who had been reported missing by family on Friday. Deputies later discovered Base's body near the vehicle, deputies said.

The vehicle was found the 391000 block of Norht 3945 Road, about 4 miles north of Skiatook, in southwestern Washington County, the sheriff's office said.

Washington County investigators are working with the Medical Examiner's office as well as the Tulsa Police Department in their investigation into Base's death.

Anyone with information about Base is asked to call 918-332-4057 and 918-332-4029 and ask for Sgt. Cline or Investigator Davis. They can be reached by email at: hcline@countycourthouse.org and sdavis@countycourthouse.org.

jacob.factor@tulsaworld.com

