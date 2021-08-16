Body found in south Tulsa neighborhood ID'd; police investigating homicide

The body found lying in a south Tulsa neighborhood street last week has been identified as the victim of a homicide.

Joseph Ervin Brown, 28, reportedly died of gunshot wounds in the 8400 block of South Toledo Avenue just before 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Tulsa Police Homicide Unit Lt. Brandon Watkins said investigators initially were hesitant to consider the death a homicide because Brown's wounds were not immediately apparent.

The Medical Examiner's Office later confirmed that he had been shot in his upper torso, Watkins said.

Investigators found no gun in the area but are unsure whether Brown was walking along the street or perhaps was pushed out of a car.

Toledo Avenue is "kind of a through-street," Watkins said, and "a lot of times people take those through-streets to avoid police."

Investigators have gathered surveillance footage from nearby homes to try to catch a glimpse of what might've led up to Brown's killing or brought him to the place where he was found, but Watkins said neighborhood residents have nothing to fear.

The violence was "not from the neighborhood — just happened to happen in the neighborhood," he said.