Human remains were discovered Thursday in a burned structure a few miles west of downtown, the Tulsa Police Department reported in a social media post.
A woman was looking for her cat when she made the discovery in the 400 block of South 54th West Avenue, the post says.
The structure had been burned in a fire that was set and extinguished in September, the post continues.
Police are treating the case as a homicide.
