Body found in Broken Arrow identified as that of Tulsa man

A body found alongside a Broken Arrow roadway last week has been identified as Dylan Thomas Reynolds, 24, of Tulsa, Broken Arrow police said Tuesday afternoon.
Reynolds' body was discovered on an embankment in the 4600 block of West New Orleans (101st) Street, near the Creek Turnpike, about 7:30 a.m. Thursday.
Police said investigators are still working to determine his cause of death.
Anyone with information that could assist investigators is asked to call 918-451-8200, Ext. 8820, or Tulsa Crime Stoppers, 918-596-9222, to remain anonymous. Refer to case number 21-8043.
