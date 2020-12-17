Body found 17 months after brutal slaying in Broken Arrow; 3 in custody under federal indictment

Nearly a year and a half after the brutal slaying of Robert "Trevor" Richardson, during which three were arrested and charged in the murder, investigators recovered the man's remains.

Richardson's remains were identified by a medical examiner after investigators found a body Dec. 11 in a rural area of Okmulgee County, according to a release Thursday from Broken Arrow Police.

Martha Simpson, Jabaica Lee Tecumseh and Tommy Glenn Tecumseh were charged in state court with first-degree murder with deliberate intent and desecration of a human corpse. According to the release, the case will move to federal court due to "the tribal status of the involved parties."

Prosecutors allege the three stabbed and beat Richardson to death on July 7, 2019, and drove his body to a rural area to dispose of it, according to case documents filed in Wagoner County District Court.

Richardson, who formerly lived in Omak, Washington, had been wanted out of the state on felony drug charges since February 2019, according to Okanogan County, Washington, records.

A third-party witness reported to Broken Arrow Police that Richardson had been killed at Simpson’s home.