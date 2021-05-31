Bodies of missing Collinsville couple found in Washington County; suspect in custody

The bodies of a missing Collinsville couple have been found in Washington County, and a suspect in their deaths has been taken into custody, the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

The bodies of Kraig and Sheri Chambers were found near Vera, said Casey Roebuck, a spokeswoman for the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office, and the suspect in their deaths, Kraig Chambers' cousin Wesley Brock Pavey, was arrested on two murder complaints.

They couple were reported missing on Saturday night after their family was not able to get in contact with them, Roebuck said. She said their family told deputies that earlier that day Pavey, who is estranged from the family, visited the couple at their house.

Pavey did not have a good relationship with the couple and most likely was not welcome at their house, Roebuck said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Evidence at the couple's house indicated that it was the scene of a shooting, she said.

The Sheriff's Office put out an alert Sunday for Pavey, who was wanted for questioning, and said Kraig and Sheri Chambers were in danger based on evidence at the scene.