Bizarre dog killing exposes limits to cross-deputization agreements in wake of McGirt ruling

The landmark ruling, which reaffirmed that Congress had never disestablished the Muscogee Nation reservation, meant the state of Oklahoma doesn’t have jurisdiction to prosecute criminal cases involving Native Americans in much of the eastern half of the state. Those cases now must be brought in either federal or tribal court.

Since the McGirt ruling was issued in July 2020, tribes impacted by the decision have filed over 10,000 criminal cases, according to an informal Tulsa World survey. But many of those cases would not have been possible were it not for a program that was already in place.

The program, called cross-deputization, permits authorities from various local law enforcement agencies to jointly enforce tribal, state and federal laws.

Such agreements are common now across the state.

'No crime that we could enforce'

For Valerie Bowman, who was in the Chevrolet Suburban stopped by police, the McGirt decision didn’t mean what she had hoped it would.

After the officer detained everyone in the vehicle, he broke the bad news to Bowman.